Embark on a journey of discovery and understanding of America’s civil rights story with a visit to these important landmarks and destinations.
Here are five to consider:
Unfiltered Truth Collection, Louisville, Kentucky
Established to amplify and celebrate Black heritage in the region, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage shines a light on the contribution of African American artists, educators and historians.
Through art installations, interactive exhibits and provocative works by prominent visual and performing artists, the museum seeks to pay homage to the region’s rich cultural heritage while also addressing contemporary issues.
Also of interest in the area: The Roots 101 African American Museum, the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, the Kentucky Derby Museum and the Frazier History Museum, all part of Louisville’s Unfiltered Truth Collection, celebrating the impact of African American contributions to the city’s history.
More information: https://www.got-olouisville.com/unfiltered-truth-collec- tion
National Memorial for Peace and Justice, Montgomery, Alabama
Sitting atop a rise overlooking Montgomery, the 6-acre memorial was conceived with the hope of creating a meaningful site where people could gather, learn and reflect on America’s history of racial inequality.
Using sculpture, art and design to contextualize racial terror, the outdoor memorial and the nearby Legacy Museum are the inspiration of Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative.
Both are designed to provide comprehensive content about the legacy of slavery through contemporary issues including the mass incarceration of African American men and the current proliferation of mass shootings. A shuttle service runs between the museum and the memorial.
More information: EJI.org; museumandmemorial.eji.org
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, Washington, D.C.
Families can seek ongoing inspiration from the words and work of clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., through a visit to this monument in West Potomac Park.
Open 24 hours a day, the memorial, located adjacent to the National Mall near the FDR Memorial and framing views of the Tidal Basin, features quotes extracted from the leader’s eloquent speeches emphasizing four of King’s primary messages: justice, democracy, hope and love.
Site tours and Junior Ranger badge activities are available and can help extend the experience for children.
More information: nps.gov/mlkm/ planyourvisit
Natchez, Mississippi
The story of slavery and African American culture in Natchez is one of the most complex threads of the city’s multifaceted history. The city has 13 National Historic Landmarks and over 1,000 structures on the National Register of Historic Places.
Visitors can delve into the past at the Museum of African American History and Culture on Main Street. Consider a double-decker bus tour (hop on and hop off at various locations) that launches at the Natchez Visitors Center and rolls through the Southern town, passing by many of the most significant landmarks.
Narration is provided from the point of view of two slaves who lived during the difficult era when slave trading at local slave markets was a part of daily life.
More information: www.VisitNat-chez.org
National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis, Tennessee
The museum complex includes the Lorraine Motel where Martin Lu- ther King Jr. was assassinated as well as the building where James Earl Ray fired the shot. The museum seeks to open a dialogue about a history that spans the dark era of slavery through the modern civil rights movement. A family guide is offered to assist adults in discussing the sensitive topics and events that are addressed within the museum.
More information: www.civilrightsmuseum.org
Lynn O’Rourke Hayes (LOHayes.com) is an author, family travel expert and enthusiastic explorer. Gather more travel intel on Twitter @lohayes, Facebook, or via FamilyTravel.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.