Locals to be honored on Friday in banners ceremony
Sixteen people are being honored on banners during Black History Month for their contributions to the Daytona Beach community politically, culturally and socially.
An unveiling ceremony is set to take place at noon at the Bethune-Cookman University Center for Civic Engagement on Friday, Feb. 3.
The banners are on display this month on International Speedway Boulevard between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Lincoln Street.
This year’s honorees are: Rev. Carl F. Brinkley; Vernon L. Echols; Jossie Queen James; Andrew Moore, Sr.; Daisy Hardy Stocking; Fannie H. Counts McNorton; Julia Mae Troutman Cherry; Jeannie Mae Fudge; Earl C. McCrary II; Cardy Moten Sr.; Robert K. Wright ; James F. Daniels; James Griffen Greene; Jack Cy McClairen; Ralph A. Singleton, Sr.; and Rufus “Buddy” Young.
“This is an outstanding group of folks just as others in the past. We have a strong group of women in this year’s group. Their accomplishments are worth honoring,” commented Percy Williamson, chair of the Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC).
MCDC and the City of Daytona Beach have teamed up to sponsor the banner project.
The banners also will be posted on the city’s website www.codb.us and MCDC’s website www.midtowncdc.org
The banner project is in its third year of existence in Daytona.
