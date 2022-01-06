Bishop Charlie Lewis Charles, a renowned spiritual leader in the Daytona Beach community, died on Dec. 25. He was 90 years old.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Master’s Domain Church of God in Christ, 511 Fremont Ave., Daytona Beach. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 320 White St.
A viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fri- day at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, 901 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. Masks and social distancing will be required upon entry into the chapel.
Bishop Charles, affectionately known during his life journey as “Sonny Boy,” “Raymond,” “Chewing Gum” and “Rev,” was born on Sep. 5, 1931, in Daytona Beach. On June 30, 2021, he celebrated 74 years of marriage to Missionary Mildred L. Williams Charles with whom he had nine children.
Bishop Charles attended Bon- ner Elementary School and Campbell Street High School in Daytona Beach. He completed his high school education at Continental Academy in Coral Gables.
Call to ministry
The religious leader was a sports standout and played semi-professional baseball in the 1950s. In the 1960s, he became very active in the Civil Rights Movement and was designated by the local NAACP to assist Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) members when they came to Daytona Beach.
While he dedicated himself to racial equality, Bishop Charles decided to answer a higher calling. He completed four years of seminary training at the Church of God by Faith, Inc., in Ocala, and in 1980 received his certification as an ordained elder.
In 1993, he was awarded the Doctor of Divinity degree from Saint Gregory Theological Seminary, Grand Junction, Colorado.
Bishop Charles was a member of Butts Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ East Central Florida. On July 13, 2018, he was ordained as a bishop in the Church of God in Christ of East Coast Florida.
Bishop Charles served as a pastor in Eustis, East Palatka and Hastings. He also served as pastor of Calvary Grace Church of God in Christ Mission in Daytona Beach for more than 15 years.
Hometown Hero
He was a member of the Christian Ministers Association and the Westside Business Association, where he received the “Member of the Year Award.” He was a member of the Police and Ministers Association, also called “The God Squad.’’
In 2001, Bishop Charles received the NAACP “Pathfinder for Excellence Award.” In 2007, he was honored as a “Juneteenth Hometown Hero.”
Bishop Charles was founder and president of the “Hedges and Highways Prison Outreach Ministry.’’ For over 40 years, his ministry was broadcasted on local radio stations (WELE, WPUL and WAPN-91.5).
He is survived by his wife, Mildred; children, Lorraine Johnson (Skyy), LaShawn Charles and Angela Charles Bostick, Daytona Beach; Edwin Charles Sr., Palm Coast; Saleem Muhammad “Tony” (Brenda), Audrey Charles Butts (Marvaine), Tammy Charles Williams (Alexander), Atlanta, Georgia; Marvin “Co-Co” Charles, Orlando; Raymond Charles (Priscilla), Milton, Florida; Bobbi J. Charles Smith (Tony), Stuart, Florida; sister, Virginia Charles, St. Petersburgh, Florida; 40 grand-children, 94 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren, and two great-great-greatgrandchildren; and other relatives.
