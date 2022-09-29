Renaming of the Midtown building set for December
The Midtown the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. will soon have a new name.
The Daytona Beach center will be renamed the Julia T. and Charles W.Cherry Cultural & Educational Center during a ceremony on Dec. 17.
The time and details of the renaming dedication ceremony are still being hammered out.
The late Mr. Cherry is the founder of the Daytona Times and its sister newspaper, the Florida Courier. The former Daytona Beach city commissioner and civil rights activist died in 2004. He served in the Zone 6 seat where the center is located.
Mrs. Cherry was a retired Volusia County educator who helped to run the family businesses. She died on April 24 in Daytona Beach.
“Mr. and Mrs. Cherry were true citizens of Daytona Beach. Their engagement and impact on our community will be memorialized in renaming the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center,” said Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed, who now represents Zone 6.
“Our public school system, Bethune-Cookman University, political awareness and involvement, NAACP, civil rights movement, mentoring, volunteering and giving of themselves in so many ways are just a few memories. I treasure this phenomenal couple.”
Son expresses thanks
The Cherry family is both proud and excited.
“The Cherry family thanks the city of Daytona Beach for recognizing the lifelong commitment by Charles and Julia Cherry to improving the lives of the people in this community,’’ said Dr. Glenn Cherry, the younger son of the Cherrys and the CEO of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier.
“Although their influence on the lives of family and friends is deep and extend around the world, the central theme of their lives was, was, ‘Let the work we did speak for us.’ ’’
“We hope that the generations that follow will benefit from the lessons of community service and hard work that they espoused to all people that they encountered,” he added.
About the center
The community center features a gymnasium, a music recording studio, a dance studio, meeting rooms, a computer room and offices.
It opened in 2012 and replaced the Cypress Street Recreation Center, also known as the PAL Center, which previously stood there for 50 years. The former facility held concerts for African American acts during segregation.
The initiative to have the building renamed after the Cherrys was led by a group of residents that included Percy Williamson, who on May 13 sent a cover letter and biographical package to City Manager Deric Feacher and the entire commission, including the special Daytona Times issues that served as funeral programs for Mr. Cherry in 2004 and Mrs. Cherry in April.
Reed and Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May led the commission’s renaming effort.
‘A tremendous decision’
In June, the city commission voted unanimously to rename the center in their honor.
“I think the city of Daytona Beach has made a tremendous decision. It is a tremendous honor for the city and the Cherrys,” emphasized Williamson.
“The Cherrys are probably the most consequential civil rights couple in the history of Daytona Beach when you look at all the things that they have done. Many are unmatched. They deserve this honor.”
About their service
In addition to being an educator, Julia Troutman Cherry was an assistant counselor for women at then Bethune-Cookman College (now University) and a member of Hope Fellowship Church.
She also was an active member of the Bethune-Cookman University Women’s Advisory Board and a charter member of the DeLand Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Mrs. Cherry also was a Golden Heritage Life Member of the NAACP.
Charles W. Cherry, Sr. worked at Bethune-Cookman as a business professor.
He led the Florida State NAACP Conference and local NAACP branch (1971-1980 and 1995-2001).
In addition, he was one of the first Black Realtors in Daytona and the first Black admitted to the Daytona Beach Board of Realtors in 1967.
“Most of the people who live in Cedar Highlands community may still have Mr. Cherry’s name on their deed. He sold just about all those original homes when that community was first built,” noted Williamson.
Mr. Cherry also was a bail bondsman and taught at Campbell Street High School.
Williamson added, “He did this when nobody would bond a Black person out of jail. He did it out of necessity and he did it by himself. Just like with the Daytona Times, the Black community needed a voice.”
Mr. Cherry was a graduate of Morehouse College (1949) and a U.S. Army veteran (1950-52), serving in the Korean War.
For his activism, Cherry often received death threats and had to employ bodyguards.
He organized and unionized hotel maids and city garbage collectors. Mr. Cherry also helped free two Black men who had been on Florida’s “Death Row” for 12 years for the murder of two White gas station attendants. Of all his accomplishments, that was the one of which he was most proud. In 1975, Florida Gov. Reuben Askew pardoned both men.
