It was the culmination of years of planning, preparation and collaboration. And the guest of honor, Edwin W. Peck Sr., 104 years old, couldn’t have been more elated at the June 24 ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the beachfront park in Daytona Beach Shores named in Peck’s honor.
The Volusia County Coastal Division oversaw development of the park along S.R. A1A, with features that include off-beach parking, a restroom, showers, fitness stations, bike racks, barbecue grills and an ADA-accessible dune walkover.
Officially dubbed by the County as Edwin W. Peck Sr. Park, the site has actually been open to the public for some time. But arrival of the finishing touch – the playground equipment – was delayed due to supply chain issues. With the playground equipment’s arrival, Friday was the time to publicly christen the park.
Approximately 75 people turned out for the event – partly a grand opening and partly a celebration of Peck – whose eye-catching seaside condos have shaped the look and character of East Florida’s Atlantic coast.
“We are proud to have Edwin W. Peck Park here in the Shores and know that the playground amenities and the beautiful beach will bring so much joy and fun to our residents, our neighboring communities and the tourists who treasure our beaches,” said Daytona Beach Shores Mayor Nancy Miller at the June 24 ceremony. “I also want to say thank you to Ed Peck and his family for his contributions to our community.”
Also on hand for the event was Volusia County Councilwoman Billie Wheeler, who helped bring the project and naming of the park to fruition, first during her time on the Daytona Beach Shores City Council and continuing while representing the area on the County Council.
“Edwin W. Peck Sr. Park will provide beach access for both our residents and visitors while maintaining the beauty and charm of our beachside communities for generations to come,” said Wheeler.
Peck appeared in awe of all of the attention.
“I’m overwhelmed. All of this is just overwhelming,” Peck said to the applause of the gathered audience. “The fact that this park is going to provide a place for persons of all ages to enjoy forever, that’s very important. The park will be here forever and will be enjoyed by so many people, and that’s what we all wanted to start with.”
Entrance to the park, located at 3167 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores, is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.