The Urban Chamber of Commerce of Volusia/Flagler Counties is a non-profit organization that seeks to seeks to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Volusia/Flagler County area.
It emphasizes the economic, civic, commercial, cultural, industrial and educational interests of the area.
The Urban Chamber consists of 22 local minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs, with 21 of those being Black/African American.
On Friday, the chamber scheduled an Open Enrollment and Community Business Town Hall at 3000 Bellmead Drive, in Daytona Beach Shores, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The event was to provide information on the chamber, allow businesses to join and highlight local small businesses.
“We are using this day to present to the community what the chamber is about. We have community partners and stakeholders that support what we’re doing, the urban community and business owners,” said Kennedy Jacobs, Sr., president and founder of the chamber, told the Daytona Times.
Jacobs said he also wants to access the needs of other minority-owned businesses in the area.
In 2021, at a business roundup, the chamber honored its first “Blue Ribbon” businessman – Oliver Ross, owner of The Crab Stop. It also honored Gilley’s Shoe Shop. Both are local Black-owned businesses.
The chamber wants to connect with Black and minority-owned businesses as well as others.
“We’re primarily African American businesses, but we’ll eventually be comprised of all cultures. There are businesses of other cultures, including Caucasian and Latino that want to see Black businesses and communities grow. We will allow all those willing to support the progress of Black businesses,” Jacobs stated.
The Urban Chamber signed a memorandum of support with the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce back in October.
“We agreed to network, share information and resources,” Jacobs noted.
The organization’s roots began over a year and a half ago when local Black businesses and entrepreneurs gathered to find ways to network, grow and support.
“We began with a task force and researched the idea for the chamber. We saw a need for one. Many of the Black-owned businesses weren’t part of a constituency of urban business owners,” Jacobs explained.
He shared that that are local or- ganizations with Black business owners such as the Second Ave- nue Merchants Association (SAMA), but no chamber for Black business owners.
The Urban Chamber will have a digital directory of Black and minority-owned businesses. It also will promote collaboration be- tween them and other businesses.
“A lot of Black businesses in our region of Volusia County aren’t thriving and many have closed for good. We don’t have that walking urbanism where people are walking, shopping and eating in our community,” expressed Jacobs.
“We are trying to re-create that with business owners interested in doing that in our community.”
Jacobs has been a businessman for over 25 years. He is also a member of the clergy. He is the pastor of Trinity City of Praise.
In addition, he owns His Reign Entertainment, a gospel music recording label and the African-American Family Institute, which educates families on how to sustain themselves.
On building bridges
Another goal of the Urban Chamber is to let businesses know who the Black entrepreneurs are in the area.
“We don’t have a constituency of all Black business owners. If you asked me who is the roofing company that is Black-owned or urban, we don’t have that,” Jacobs related.
He pointed out that if business owners want to apply for a government contract at any level, the chamber can help.
“If they don’t meet the criteria, we show them that there are other minority or Black contractors out there who can qualify,’’ he said.
“Perhaps its other contractors in the same field. Many urban businesses are trying to build bridges that encompass all areas of the community which will help them succeed,’’ he said.
Jacobs is aware of the challenges ahead.
“Obstacles are normal such as getting the community to buy in and understand the need for a chamber within our culture,” stressed Jacobs.
“Other chambers have been in business for 100 years like the Westside DeLand Chamber. Also, coming together and working together.”
For more information on the Urban Chamber of Commerce of Volusia/ Flagler Counties, visit www.businesswiththeu.org.
