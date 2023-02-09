Change of leadership is needed to help ensure that B-CU survives

To paraphrase a famous general, “Leadership is solving problems. The day that people stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading.”
Bethune-Cookman University’s current leadership is failing to lead.
After Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the university wanted to reopen to online classes only so that it could better access its storm damage. But after complaints, requests from both parents and students in an effort to compromise, the university re-opened prematurely.
The university leadership failed to tell parents and students what they might encounter upon returning to a storm-damaged campus. Daytona Beach was one of the hardest hit cities in Florida.
The university’s governing body, the current Board of Trustees and its chairman led by Belvin Perry, has exhibited a totalitarian style of governing. This has led to a distrust of the board, being that the board is the reason for its present financial problems.
The current lawsuit instituted by this current administration of Board of Trustees also has affected giving by alumni.
This Board of Trustees and the university, along with its stance that they are a private organization and its refusal to answer any questions, has left many to question giving to B-CU.
Perry and McCray should resign
So, in an effort to compromise, four things should occur to ensure its survival and the continued support by the many who love and give to B-CU.
- In the best interest of the university, the current chairman of the Board of Trustees, retired Judge Belvin Perry, should resign. The university’s leadership and alumni appreciate what he did to save the university from near closure. But now in the interest of moving forward, he should step down. There is a distrust and a vitriol hatred by many alumni. Also, many feel it is a conflict of interest that he has served on the Florida A&M board of Trustees too.
- Also in the interest of moving forward, the president of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Alumni Association Johnny McCray should step down as he sat on the Board of Trustees that did not adequately protect B-CU from the financial problems she currently finds herself in.
- The resignation of Judge Perry and McCray is where the current alumni lawsuit originated. If both are gone, so should the lawsuit.
- Upon these things happening, the university can restore a relationship that was established by the founder and its alumni can work together in helping restore her.
Sean C. Higgins is a former assistant sports information director at Bethune-Cookman University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.