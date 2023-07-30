Conservation cemetery in Gainesville is one of 12 in the country.
In keeping with his love of nature and the environment, Charles W. “Chuck” Cherry II planned a green burial that would allow him to become a part of the land.
Cherry, publisher emeritus of the Florida Courier and its sister newspaper, the Daytona Times in Daytona Beach, died on July 15. He was interred at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Gainesville on July 18.
“We were deeply honored to facilitate Mr. Cherry’s wishes,” said Prairie Creek Executive Director Carlos Gonzalez. “He wanted to be reunited with the earth in the most natural way. It was meaningful to be of service to him.”
Cherry died at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Ray Williams Funeral Home in Tampa handled the arrangements to Prairie Creek.
Prairie Creek staff met Cherry’s family and friends in a parking area, where they were given preliminary instructions. Some brief words of reflection and thanks were given by his family. Then, Cherry’s body, wrapped in a linen shroud and placed in a biogradable woven willow casket, was carried by a traditional Amish cart and taken to a meadow bursting with wildflowers.
His children, Chayla and Charles W. Cherry III, led the processional to the burial site.
Family members and friends, mostly Cherry’s brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, lowered the casket into the grave and completed the process of covering it up with dirt themselves. “Typically, people stay through the whole process because it’s closure and part of the grieving process,” Gonzalez said.
Healing the land
The difference between a traditional and a green burial is the elimination of all artificial elements, Gonzalez explained. A green burial refrigerates the body, instead of embalming, he said.
“By not embalming the body, there are no chemicals or carcinogens seeping into the earth,” Gonzalez said. “Also, embalming is a very toxic, violent and invasive process to the body. We don’t want or need to do that.”
According to Gonzalez, a body can be refrigerated for up to three months while the family plans the interment. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there and people believe that they must embalm to keep the body intact for burial. That’s just not true,” he said.
Green, or natural, burials also do away with metal and concrete vaults. The body is placed in a biodegradable container such as a linen shroud, or a hard container made of untreated wood or woven wicker, Gonzalez said. This allows for the natural decomposition of the body, he said.
“Our bodies, which contain potassium, carbon and calcium among other elements, help plant life and animals, so it continues this whole circle of life,” he said. “That’s what Mr. Cherry was all about.”
Prairie Creek, one of 12 conservation cemeteries in the country, holds the highest ranking for green burials. Cemeteries can be certified as traditional, hybrid, natural and conservation, Gonzalez said. Prairie Creek is certified as a conservation cemetery because it has a land trust partnership with the Alachua Conservation Trust, so that property will never be developed.
Prairie Creek, which began operating in 2010, sits on 93 acres – 40 acres dedicated to burials and the rest to restoration and conservation, Gonzalez said. “We’re removing invasive species and making space for protected species to improve biodiversity,” he said.
Growing demand
Natural burials are growing in popularity, Gonzalez said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Prairie Creek staff coordinated up to 70 burials a year to more than 150 a year since 2022, he said.
According to the National Funeral Directors Association, 54% of Americans would consider a green burial, and 72% of cemeteries have seen an increase demand for it.
The price difference may have something to do with the interest. Green burials cost about $2,000, while traditional funerals cost up to $10,000, he said.
Some religions, such as Judaism, Islam and Bahais, have always required natural burials. Now, more people of color are choosing natural burials, Gonzalez said.
“Every culture has its own way of dealing with death and respecting their loved one,” Gonzalez said. “But it’s wonderful when people in the community choose this option because it helps educate others and promotes the practice that is best for the earth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.