Cherry community center now a reality

Family members thank Daytona leaders for the ‘great honor’
The Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach officially has a new name. The facility is now the Julia T. & Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center, located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd.
The renaming, which honors the couple for their legacy and philanthropic contributions to Daytona Beach, took place during a ceremony on Dec. 17 that was attended by city leaders and employees, members of the Cherry family and the community.
“I thank the city of Daytona Beach for bestowing this great honor to my parents. Their legacy will live on forever. My parents were all about community and family,” said Cassandra Cherry Kittles. “I plan to bring my greatniece here and show her what an inspiration her great grandparents were.”
Kittles is the only daughter and youngest child of Julia and Charles Cherry, Sr.
Charles Cherry III, a Morehouse College freshman, had this to say about the couple: “One of the things that my grandparents focused on was the power of education. The renaming of the center is a testament to that and a commitment to their legacy of preparing the future through education. I thank the city and commission for this honor and all of you being here today.”
Remarks by mayor
Mr. Cherry is the founder of the Daytona Times and its sister newspaper, the Florida Courier. The former Daytona city commissioner and civil rights activist died in 2004. He served in the Zone 6 seat where the center stands.
Mrs. Cherry was a retired Volusia County educator who helped run the family businesses. She died on April 24 in Daytona Beach.
“Mr. Cherry fought for us to be a better community. Our children can look at their legacy and know that they, too, can do what they did, which is to make a difference in their community,” said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.
Charles W. Cherry II and Dr. Glenn Cherry, sons of the Cherrys, also gave remarks. Commissioner Paula Reed was the emcee.
Atlanta rapper, actor and motivational speaker Charles “Jawz Of Life’’ Harper, nephew of Mr. and Mrs. Cherry, performed. The invocation was given by Pastor Derek T. Triplett of Hope Fellowship Church. Jacqueline Williams closed out the program with a rendition of Andra Day’s song, “Rise Up.
Commissioners Quanita May, Monica Paris and former Commissioners Gwen Azama-Edwards and Sheila McKay also attended the program.
The program was followed by the unveiling of the new name in front of the building.
