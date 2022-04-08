The Children and Families Advisory Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
The public is invited to attend and participate in person or virtually; a link to attend virtually will be posted on www.volusia.org/cfab.
Members will review the contingency application and evaluation elements for fiscal year 2022/23. They will also review a late summer camp application submitted by Blue Jay Academy. Additionally, members will elect a board chair and vice chair.
The Children and Families Advisory Board assesses and evaluates strategies to meet needs, monitors program compliance, advertises funding availability, recommends appropriations for programs serving children and families, and provides recommendations to the Volusia County Council on children and family issues.
For more information, visit www. volusia.org/cfab or call Grants Coordinator Anslee Holland at 386- 736-5955.
