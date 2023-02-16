Local senior women treated to Valentine’s Day dinner
Six ladies in their golden years were treated to a special candlelight Valentine’s Day dinner Tuesday at Midtown Café at 536 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
The evening included a limousine ride to the café, prayer, music, candlelight dinner and socializing.
The meal was garden salad with bread, rolls then lobster cakes for appetizer. The main course consisted of salmon, potatoes and mixed vegetables, which was capped off with cheesecake for dessert.
Sweet tea and water also were served with the meal.
The women also received flowers, chocolate candy, mini teddy bears and Valentine’s Day cards.
The dinner was organized by and paid for by Daytona resident Pierre Louis.
Louis is a retired U.S. Marine warrant officer, local technology specialist and former director of the Neighborhood Network Centers with the Daytona Beach Housing Authority.
Louis came up with the dinner in honor of his late mother Aramenta McCaskill, who passed away in 2019. It started last year.
“Before my mom passed away, I had conversations with her that we give women their flowers when their gone. I am a stronger believer in giving them to them now. I had that motivation to get her and all her friends together. She’s not here but her friends are,” Louis said at the Valentine’s Day gathering.
“I traveled the world. People say that I’m very refined and ask where I grew up. I say here. They can’t believe it. It’s from all of you ladies here. You gave me life lessons and sparked in me a desire to succeed. I love you. This is a day of love. I share my love with you. You shared your love with me to make me the man I am today.”
Plenty of thanks
The attendees were pleased and thankful for the meal and the honor. They all have worked with Louis or taught him as a kid in school.
Sue Willis is Louis’ aunt and a retired Volusia County Schools Food Service worker who spent 43 years at Turie T. Small Elementary. Her late husband, Thomas J. Willis was the nephew of Turie. T. Small.
“It’s beautiful. Pierre (Louis) is just that type of person. If he doesn’t come by the house to see me, he will call me. I think he likes to help people. He has always been like that.”
Mary Roper is a retired educator who taught foreign languages. She was Louis’ Spanish teacher. She also taught German at Bethune-Cookman.
Roper said, “I remember him (Louis) being active and not focused. It’s a joy to have gotten to know him, someone who is so well traveled. Thank you for all that you do.”
Mary L. Jackson Fears is a retired school librarian, historian and author. Fears and her late husband, Joel, created re-enactments of events and people in the Civil War.
“It so nice to be able to do this. I had a lot of different Valentine’s events with my late husband, but I never had a dinner like this,” stated Fears.
“I like getting together with people to be able to talk and pass on history. I remember Louis more as an adult. He was small when I was a school librarian.”
Ocie Manning is a retired Daytona Beach Housing Authority Family Services employee.
“I got to know Pierre while working at the Housing Authority. He was always willing to do anything he could to help me with any of the programs. He is a gentleman. Thank God for him being the person that he is,” stated Manning.
Mae Frances Davis is a retired assistant deputy director for the Daytona Beach Housing Authority.
She said, “I met Pierre while working at the Housing Authority. I am so happy to have gotten to know him. Thank you for being the person that you are and doing this for us.’’
Patricia Heard is a local businesswoman, community activist and retired educator. Heard was a guidance counselor, taught business math and shorthand (writing).
Heard commented, “I met Pierre years ago. We have worked very closely in the community. He is a gentleman. Thank you for setting an example for these young folks today. Thank you for all that you do in the community.”
For them to be honored during Black History Month also is fitting, Louis noted.
“It’s extremely important. The transferring of knowledge was passed on by these ladies here. As I look at it, at one time all these ladies were in the school system in come compacity not just the book work side but the life experience side,” expressed Louis.
“The stories that are told that are not in the books. It is extremely important to have that all the time. With this being Black History Month and we’re talking about history; it is history in the flesh.”
Those who also were honored but couldn’t attend the dinner were retired educators Mary Merritt, Dorothy Moore and Minnie Moten.
