The South Daytona Police Department and City of Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety is hosting the 25th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, June 10, at the Sunglow Fishing Pier at 3701 S. Atlantic Ave.
The event is for kids ages 12 and under and is limited to 50 people. A parent or guardian must be present. Snacks, lunch and drinks will be provided.
For more information, call 386- 322-3030. Registration forms are available at the South Daytona Police Department at 1672 South Ridgewood Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.