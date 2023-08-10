The City of Daytona Beach is recruiting volunteers to serve on a Salary Review Committee (SRC), which will be tasked with evaluating the compensation and benefits of the members of the City Commission.
The SRC will be an independent committee with the goal of setting salaries of the mayor and six zone commissioners. In addition to reviewing existing salaries and duties of Daytona Beach’s elected officials, SRC members are expected to conduct research of elected officials’ compensation in comparable municipalities and make a final recommendation to the City Commission.
Currently, the mayor’s annual salary is $41,059 and commissioners are paid $23,650 each year. The last time the commission’s salary was adjusted was 2006.
City Code Section 2-56 provides that committee membership must consist of no less than five members of the community including at least two former elected city officials.
Interested participants, who must be Daytona Beach residents, should send their resume and a letter of intent by Sept. 1 to the City Clerk’s Office at clerk@codb.us. Submissions can also be delivered in person or mailed to City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 301 S. Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
The City Commission will select SRC members at their Oct. 4 public meeting.
Selected SRC members are expected to meet at least twice in October and present their final report to the City Commission by Jan. 1, 2024.
If the SRC recommends a salary adjustment, the earliest date for it to be effective would be after the November 2024 general election.
