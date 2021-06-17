Limited funding remains in a Daytona Beach program offering rental relief to incomeeligible tenants impacted with a financial hardship due to the pandemic. Applications are being accepted until the funds are depleted.
Assistance includes rent payments, with a three-month maximum per household. Assistance is capped at $1,500 per month for a maximum payment of $4,500 per household. Payments will be made directly to landlords or rental property management companies, and the assistance does not have to be repaid.
“This has been a very successful initiative because we’ve been able to quickly give residents the financial help they need to avoid being evicted or becoming homeless,” said Compliance Manager Don Gooding.
In the past year, nearly 1,800 city residents received assistance through the city-initiated pro- gram. The program began in May 2020 using funding from federal and state agencies. To date, $2.6 million has been expended with less than $65,000 remaining.
Rental assistance is provided on a first-completed application and first qualified/eligible ba- sis and is for rental housing costs that incurred on or after March 11, 2020.
Appointments must be made to submit completed applications and provide documentation. For more information and to make an appointment, call one of the three following agencies:
- Central Florida Community Development Corporation, 386- 226-1216
- Housing Authority of the City of Daytona Beach, 386-777-2588
- Mid-Florida Housing Partnership Corporation, 386-274-4441, ext. 301 and 304
In addition to the city’s program, Florida recently launched the OUR (Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance) Florida Program, which is its federally funded emergency rental assistance relief program to support residents and businesses.
The program, which is administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families, provides renters who qualify with relief on unpaid rent and utility bills, and supports landlords with relief on lost revenue to support their continued recovery.
For more information, visit www.ourflorida.com. For those unable to go online, call 833-493- 0594, and a representative will assist in completing an application via phone.
