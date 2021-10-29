Daytona Beach City Hall will be the site of a Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31.
From 5 to 8 p.m., kids can trick or treat around decorated vehicles and enjoy free games, a pumpkin patch, face painting and more.
There will be a costume contest at 6:30 p.m. with prizes awarded for first and second place. Costume contest categories are ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-adult.
Daytona Beach City Hall is at 301 S. Ridgewood Ave. People attending the event can use free parking that is available on Orange Avenue and Palmetto Avenue (limited) and behind the shops on Beach Street and then walk to City Hall.
For more information, contact the city’s Leisure Services department at 386-671-8337.
