Civil rights leaders warn of threat from white supremacy

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.