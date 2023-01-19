Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman University’s new head football coach, is under scrutiny for some comments he made on social media posts.
Reed recently apologized for comments made criticizing the school’s leadership and working conditions.
In a statement Reed said the following: “I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students and alumni for my lack of professionalism. My language and tone were unac-ceptable as a father, coach and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well.”
“I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”
In an Instagram livestream post last weekend, Reed had stated: “I am out here working picking up trash. I ain’t even on contract yet. My office hasn’t even been cleaned yet.” Reed also mentioned Deion Sanders in the weekend livestream relating to HBCUs and resources.
Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado after leading the Tigers to a 27-5 record over three seasons and two SWAC titles over the past two years.
He said, “Prime was wrong. HBCUs need help. You know why HBCUs are messed up because of the people who running them. Broken mentalities out here.”
Another previous video showed Reed chastising players.
Reed was named head coach in December when the school announced that it had reached an agreement with him. This is his first head coaching job.
Previously, Reed worked as a special advisor at the University of Miami.
The NFL Hall of Famer replaced Terry Sims, who was fired in November after a second straight 2-8 season.
Reed played 12 seasons in the NFL, including 11 with the Baltimore Ravens where he won a Super Bowl, made nine Pro Bowls and was selected All-Pro five times. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.
Before the NFL, he was a star at the University of Miami in college and was a member of their 2001 national championship team.
