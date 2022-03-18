College Basketball Invitational returns to Ocean Center

March Madness is here and people in Daytona Beach and the surrounding area can see it in person.
It’s not the NCAA or National Invitational Tournament (NIT), but the 14th Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) is being played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach March 19-23.
“Having the CBI at the Oceans Center works because it’s not only a prefect facility that fits our needs but it provides a destination for competitors,” said Rick Giles, president of the Gazelle Group.
“Players, along with their friends and families, have the opportunity and a little time to enjoy the sun and all the entertainment the area offers, he added.
The 16-team tournament tips off with four first-round games on Saturday, March 19 with the remaining four firstround games on Sunday, March 20.
The quarterfinals are on Monday, March 21 and semifinals are on Tuesday, March 22. The championship is on Wednesday, March 23.
All games will be played at the Ocean Center.
“We’re thrilled that the Gazelle Group chose to bring the CBI back for 2022 tournament,” said Tim Riddle, Ocean Center director.
“They’ve given us the opportunity to host and now it’s our chance to give back to them by having our community show up, cheer loudly and create a positive, energetic environment that fosters great competition.”
TV coverage
ESPN2 and Flo Hoops will broadcast games. Flo Sports will broadcast the first three days while ESPN2 airs the semifinals and championship.
The top four seeds for the 2022 CBI are Drake, Middle Tennessee, Ohio and Stephen F. Austin.
This year the CBI has a new format. Prior to 2021, it was 16 teams with games played on campus sites. The title game was a best-of-three series alternating between the campuses. “We made the change because it takes place during spring break when campuses are empty,” Giles noted.
In 2020, the CBI was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, the tournament moved to Daytona with eight teams playing single elimination. Pepperdine beat Coastal Carolina 84-61 in the championship.
Teams from nearly every conference have participated in the event.
Thirty-one teams that played in the CBI made the NCAA Tournament the following year with 20 others going to the NIT.
Tickets for the CBI are now available at ticketmaster.com and can be purchased at the Ocean Center box office on CBI game days.
For more information, log onto www. CollegeBasketballInvitational.com.
Roman is a men’s digital health clinic launched in 2017. Roman is currently available in all 50 states offering treatment for common male health concerns.
For information about Roman, visit www.getroman.com.
FIRST ROUND | MARCH 19 and 20
Game 1 – Saturday, March 19 (noon): No. 1 Drake vs. No. 16 Purdue Fort Wayne
Game 2 – Saturday, March 19 (2:30 p.m.): No. 4 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 13 UNC Asheville
Game 3 – Saturday, March 19 (5 p.m.): No. 2 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 15 California Baptist
Game 4 – Saturday, March 19 (7:30 p.m.): No. 3 Ohio vs. No. 14 Rice
Game 5 – Sunday, March 20 (noon): No. 8 VMI vs. No. 9 UNCW
Game 6 – Sunday, March 20 (2:30 p.m.): No. 5 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 12 Northern Colorado
Game 7 – Sunday, March 20 (5 p.m.): No. 7 UNCG vs. No. 10 Boston University
Game 8 – Sunday, March 20 (7:30 p.m.): No. 6 Abilene Christian vs. No. 11 Troy
