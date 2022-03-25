College Basketball Invitational wraps up at Ocean Center

March Madness (College Basketball postseason) continues, including right here in Daytona Beach with the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) at the Center in Daytona Beach.
The 16-team tournament was played March 19 to 23 at the Ocean Center.
The University of North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks (25-9) and Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders (26-10) battled in the championship on Wednesday, March. 23, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
UNC-Wilmington beat Northern Colorado 80-64 in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Jaylen Sims had 17 points, Jahmari Harvey 15 and Shykeim Phillips 13 for the Seahawks.
UNCW also edged top seeded Drake 76-75 in the quarterfinals and beat Virginia Military Institute (VMI) 93-78 in the opening round.
Middle Tennessee State took down Abeline Christian University 85-69 in the semifinals on Tuesday. The Raiders shot 60 percent in the second half; Eli Lawrence and Donovan Sims each had 17 points.
MTSU also defeated Boston University 76-46 in the quarterfinals and California Baptist 64-58 in the first round.
Florida Atlantic University was the only school from Florida in the tournament. The Owls fell to Northern Colorado 74-71in the first round.
Other teams in the tournament included Stephen F. Austin, UNC-Asheville, Troy, UNC-Greensboro, Ohio, Rice and Purdue-Ft. Wayne.
ESPN2 and Flo Hoops broadcasts the games. Flo Sports aired the first three days, ESPN2 airs the semifinals and championship.
For more information, visit www.CollegeBasketballInvitational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.