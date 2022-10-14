A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things.
Taxpayer money from the feds
According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program is a part of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. It delivers $350 billion to state, local, and Native American tribal governments to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“The SLFRF program provides governments across the country with the resources needed to fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts; maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue resulting from the crisis; (and) build a strong, resilient, and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity,” the website states.
$250,000 maximum
In Daytona Beach, city commissioners decided that each can designate where and with whom SLFRF money is spent up to a maximum of $250,000 per commissioner, with the mayor to designate up to $350,000 in expenditures.
Some of the identified expenditures will occur only within one zone. Many of them have citywide impact. The majority of commissioners are still deciding where money should be spent.
Here’s a partial list of where money provided to the city of Daytona Beach is going or the purpose for which it will be used. All expenditures listed below have been unanimously approved by the entire commission, generally without discussion.
Mayor Derrick L. Henry COVID education; $21,340; WISH, Inc., $7,000; Vaccine incentive: $5,250; Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, $5,000; Main Street merchants, $3,000.
Ruth Trager, Zone 1
City recreational building, $25,000; S. Atlantic Avenue arrival sign, $15,000; Marine firefighting vessel, $5,000.
Ken Strickland, Zone 2
First Step homeless shelter (2 donations), $45,000; Senior Oasis program $15,000; Doorbell cameras, $5,000.
Quanita May, Zone 3
Homes Bring Hope, $60,000; doorbell cameras, $5,000; WISH, Inc., $5,000.
Stacy Cantu, Zone 4
LPGA park land acquisition, $138,483; Beville Road arrival sign, $30,000; Veterans Museum donation, including a sign and grand opening, $21,800; Vaccine incentive, $20,000; Champions Elementary donation, $5,000.
Dannette Henr y, Zone 5
Vaccine incentive, $10,000; Palm Terrace Elementary and Westside Elementary donations, $7,500 each; doorbell cameras, $5,000; Mainland High School athletics, $4,250; Daytona Beach Pop Warner, $3,400.
Paula Reed, Zone 6
Homes Bring Hope, $60,000; Outreach Network donation, $25,000; WISH Inc., $11,000; Midtown Development Corporation, $10,000; Children’s Book Festival, $5,100; Doorbell cameras, $5,000; Levi Long, $5,000.
