Community outreach recognized

Volusia honors residents who encouraged COVID-19 vaccinations
The Volusia County Council recognized 13 residents on Tuesday for their efforts to encourage at-risk members of underserved communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They were honored during the regular council meeting in DeLand. The special recognition came at the request of Volusia Councilwoman Barbara Girtman. The honorees were Maritza Avila-Vazquez, Marisol Bahena, Kimberly Crawford Brown, Dr. Joyce Cusack, Rev. Larry Edwards, Dr. Victor Gooden, Daisy Taylor Grimes, Hubert Grimes, Dolores Guzman, Rafael Ramirez, Dr. Wendell Raulerson, Cynthia Slater and Rev. Reggie Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.