CHARLES W. CHERRY II • AUG. 6, 1956 – JULY 15, 2023
Retired Daytona Times publisher dies on July 15 at age 66
Charles William “Chuck’’ Cherry II is being remembered this week as a social justice warrior, great mentor and community leader.
The retired publisher of the Daytona Times and its sister newspaper, the Florida Courier, passed away on Saturday, July 15 at age 66.
Chuck Cherry was born and raised in Daytona Beach. Although his impact was far and wide, locals reflected on his life and legacy.
Cherry was buried on Tuesday at Prairie Creek Conservatory Cemetery in Gainesville. He had decided years ago that he wanted a natural burial and had chosen the cemetery as his final resting place.
Plans are in the works for a public memorial service at the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Sr. Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach. Percy Williamson reflected on their long friendship and called him “the epitome of a social justice warrior.’’
“He embodies African American culture; he’s a second-generation civil rights leader, but I consider him the 2.0 version because of his strong, economic freedom and equality focus.
The very personification of his life’s journey mirror the title of his first book ‘Excellence Without Excuse.’’’
“His many newspaper commentaries and opinion columns were master class on what his familiar delivery style of the facts... straight, no chaser! Karsceal Turner is a former writer for the Daytona Times and reflected on his years working for the newspaper.
“Chuck brought out the best in me as a fledgling, young reporter for a Black newspaper. He made me do things I didn’t want to do which I still do today and I’m better for it,’’ Turner said. “He was quick to throw me into the mix and pushed me to excel and to never settle. He demanded much but tempered any criticisms with love and support in all my endeavors from 1999 to this day.’’
Turner added, “He was hard, but fair and was cool with it. I have a plethora of memories. Chuck went from my boss to big brother. He was Omega Psi Phi. I am Phi Nu Pi. Chuck was a mentor and fellow Leo so we vibed like that. I shall truly miss him.”
Larry Steele, a local radio executive and Black Radio Hall of Famer said, “When thinking of Chuck, you think of a warrior. He stood up when no-body else would. He was an advocate for the Black media.
Steele added, “He was the person to go to. If you didn’t know who to go to, you went to him. He knew how to solve a problem. The community doesn’t know how much he put into it. He didn’t brag. He just did it.”
‘Brilliant and fearless’
Current employees also weighed in. “Chuck mentored me, especially as of late with the documentaries that I’ve been doing and contracts. He’ll be missed. It’s like losing a big brother,” said Daytona Times photojournalist Duane Fernandez, Sr. Daytona Times reporter Andreas Butler, Sr. echoed, “At the paper, we are like a family. Chuck is a big brother. I’m a Marine veteran, and it’s like we’ve been to battle together in the media. Chuck demanded excellence. He was brilliant and fearless. His insights on how to do stories, especially in the legal and investigative aspects, are irreplaceable.”
Former and current elected officials also reflected upon Cherry’s life and legacy.
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry noted, “Chuck was highly engaged and unafraid to challenge the power structure. He always sought to push the community forward and challenge the status quo. His intelligence and historical knowledge are impeccable.”
Former State Representative and County Councilwoman Joyce Cusack stated, “Chuck really educated us on the issues that impacted African Americans here in Volusia County. Not only did he educate us, but he was well-prepared to educate us on those issues. That was his legacy. Now, who will step up and be the next Chuck Cherry? We lost a giant.”
Daytona Beach City Commissioner Quanita May, who represents Zone 3, reflected, “Charles, my friend, you are always by my side, and very much present in my thoughts. Fantastic father, outstanding attorney, published author/editor/ publisher/speaker, world traveler, and businessman. Charles Cherry II, the fearlessly bold Black voice that called people to listen, think, and act. You lived the Omega principles of manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplift.’’
Daytona Beach City Commissioner Paula Reed, said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. I have been blessed to have known the Cherry family since grade school. Chuck was truly his father’s son. His own contributions to the family, city, state and country are impeccable. My sincerest condolences on behalf of myself and Zone 6.’’
Social justice advocates recognized his impact.
“Chuck was my high school classmate Class of 1974. A child of Daytona Beach civil rights leader Charles W. Cherry, Sr. it is my belief that Chuck learned from an early age to stand up for justice and challenge the status quo. He was outspoken and never backed down from a fight (literary), commented Cynthia Slater, Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP president.
“He spoke out against social injustice in our community vocally and through the media. We didn’t always agree on issues but that was OK with Chuck. He was a skilled and aggressive debater. He will be missed.”
‘Marched to his own drumbeat’
Daisy Grimes is the president of the African American Leadership Council. She also does a weekly radio show on Joy 106.3 FM that informs citizens on issues within the community each Monday at noon. On Monday she dedicated the entire show to Cherry.
Grimes expressed, “As I reflect on Chuck, I think of Frank Sinatra’s song, ‘I Did it My Way’ for Chuck marched to his own drumbeat. Those things that he was passionate about he vocalized them and did his part to keep everyone aware.”
“In his own way, he was committed toward working to make a difference, I think he did even when I may have disagreed. His voice will be missed but we must continue the work,’’ she added. Others also weighed in on what Cherry meant to the Daytona Beach community.
“I knew him as a child, then met him again after retiring from the Marines. Chuck wasn’t afraid to cross political lines or take leadership when needed. He always did his research. He could work with the higher echelons of society and common folk. He had a strong belief in excellence. He hit you with facts. It’s a great loss to our community. He was a great gift to our community. He was a leader and community servant,” commented Pierre Louis.
Linda McGee reflected, “He always referred to me as sis. He was very kind to me. He was a leader. He fought for what he thought was right. He never did what was popular. That put him at odds with people, but I admired and respected that. He was my friend. He was a community leader.”
