Residents can learn how to access social services during a free Strive to Thrive/Partnering for Prosperity event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center, 489 Mathis St., DeLand.
Numerous agencies will be on site to provide information about their services and explain how to apply for them.
Participating agencies include the Spring Hill Resource Center, Florida Department of Children and Families, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, Neighborhood Center, Early Learning Coalition, and Florida Department of Health in Volusia County. Additionally, Volusia County staff members will provide information about community assistance, library services, animal services, Votran, parks and recreation, and the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension.
Strive to Thrive, launched by Volusia County and the City of DeLand in 2020, brings added focus and attention to the needs of DeLand’s Spring Hill community. Partnering for Prosperity is a collaboration of social service providers that works with county residents to alleviate financial and other hardships.
For more information, contact Jinni Marcellus, Volusia County’s caseworker supervisor, at 386-254-4675 ext. 14136, or jmarcellus@volusia.org.
