The annual Spring Hill T.U.R.N. Festival was held on Sept. 9 at DeLand’s Spring Hill Park at 903 S. Thompson St. The TURN stands for “To Unite, Rebuild and Network.’’
The community event included awards and recognition of service for community partners, as well as food trucks, vendors and live entertainment throughout the day. The emcee of the festival was JoJo O’Neal with Star 94.5 FM.
Attendees also got a chance to visit the Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center, formerly known as the Spring Hill Resource Center. Shilretha Dixon is director of the center.
The festival was presented by the City of DeLand’s Spring Hill CRA.
