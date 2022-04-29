Contingency grant funds for fiscal year 2022-23 are available through the Children and Families Advisory Board. The total funding available for unique public services is $79,567.
Programs that serve children and the community in Volusia County and do not fit within the following categories are eligible to apply:
- Services for persons with disabilities
- Services for seniors
- Youth development services (kindergarten through high school graduation)
- Basic needs
- Family support and services
First-time applicants not currently receiving contingency funding must schedule and attend a training meeting by May 6.
Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. May 13. Late applications will not be accepted.
To submit an electronic application, visit www.volusia.org/community_assistance/applications.
Contact Anslee Holland at aholland@ volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12908, for more detailed information or to schedule a new agency training.
