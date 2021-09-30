COUNTDOWN TO REDISTRICTING

Black leaders are urging minorities to attend meetings and participate in the process.
The Volusia County Council and Volusia County School Board have received detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau and have begun the 2021 redistricting process.
Joint public participation meetings are set for Oct. 11, 18 and 28 in the first-floor training room of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center at 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand, at 5:30 p.m.
Local Black leaders say African Americans and minorities should participate.
“African Americans and communities of color must be actively engaged participants in one of the most important, once-a-decade events of American democracy. The new districts being drawn will determine the allocation of political power and representation at every level of government nation- wide,” said Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP.
Five county districts
Genesis Robinson, Equal Grounds Education coordinator noted, “It’s important that we be involved because they will change the maps where we won’t have minorities able to represent us in office. We need people at these meetings so that our districts are whole and don’t favor a particular party.
The county council and school board each have five districts with members elected from each district.
Every 10 years, districts are redrawn in line with the county’s population as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. It is supposed to create nonpartisan districts to elect members to the council and school board.
The redistricting process will redraw the five districts, so they are compact, contiguous and as close in population as possible. Several versions of proposed maps will be drawn by the agencies’ geographical information systems teams to ensure that redrawn districts are compact, contiguous and as close in population as possible while preserving communities of interest. Partisan issues will not be included in the decision-making process.
“Look at District 2, which includes Daytona and DeLand. Both have high African Americans and minority populations. The hope is they don’t propose to split the district,” said Robinson.
State, federal too
Census data will also redraw districts for the state and federal levels.
Slater explained, “Now more than ever, we must be vigilant in the redistricting process and equip residents and grassroots organizations to defend voting rights in local, state and federal redistricting; advocating for plans that represent us. We must make our voices heard in the redistricting process by participating in public redistricting hearings and holding legislators accountable in the redistricting process.”
That’s why it was important for everyone to have completed the Census, she noted.
“It is important because it determines where federal funds goes and allocation of resources. Also, every 10 years it redraws the boundaries where elected officials serve,” reiterated Robinson.
Dr. L. Ronald Durham with the Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus also expounded on the importance of participating in the Census.
“Conspiracy theories often surround what the Census is used for, which negatively impacts our communities. There is belief that they are searching for criminal backgrounds and undocumented immigrants. These things stop people from doing the Census,’’ he said.
“They see it as a government tool to get them. People don’t want the government getting in their business. Many services that communities use is allocated by Census data. If the data is undercounted or represented in our communities, we miss out on those services and resources.”
‘A two-way street’
Historically, there have been times when redistricting has hurt Black communities.
“I haven’t seen historically where redistricting actually helps the African American community. That is primarily because very few African Americans are representing the community when they decide the redistricting plans. The persons on the redistricting panel make decisions that are best for them and their party,” Durham shared.
However, there are cases where redistricting worked for the Black community.
“It’s not an end all be all. It’s a two-way street. I would actually make the case it was good for Black Floridians at the congressional level. We went to session with three members for Congress and came out with four. Val Demings was able to win,” explained Robinson.
“Before 2011, we had only Corrine Brown, Al Hastings and Frederica Wilson in the U.S. House of Representatives. Remember, Brown’s district was so gerrymandered it had every Black district from Jacksonville to Gainesville to Tallahassee,’’ Robinson noted.
“They cut it off to Jacksonville to Tallahassee and Val Demings was able to get the Orlando area, which had enough Black people to get her elected.”
For the county and school board public information meetings, residents can submit comments online at www.volusia.org/ census or www.vcsedu.org/school-board as well as during the public comment session at their regularly scheduled meetings in October.
Residents also can contact their county council or school board representatives directly.
The new district boundaries will be set by December.
