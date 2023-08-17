As Central Florida deals with its hottest summer in recorded history, Volusia County officials have designated the county’s 14 public library branches as cooling stations and are sharing tips to beat the heat.
Emergency management officials recommend that people without air conditioning escape dangerous temperatures by finding cool places. This is especially important for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or chronic illnesses, all of whom are particularly vulnerable to heat. If libraries aren’t your cup of tea, consider making a trip to a mall, going to a movie theater or visiting a museum.
Library locations and hours
Residents can seek refuge from the searing heat and humidity at any of these locations:
- Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd., DeBary
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd., Edgewater
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 4111 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
- Lake Helen Public Library,221 N. Euclid Ave., Lake Helen
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave., Oak Hill
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Municipal cooling stations
The City of DeLand is operating a cooling center in the community room inside The Bridge shelter, 421 S. Palmetto Ave., from noon to 5 p.m. daily through Aug. 23.
The Town of Ponce Inlet will open cooling stations at two locations Monday morning until further notice:
- Ponce Inlet Town Hall, 4300 S. Atlantic Ave.: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Ponce Inlet Community Center, 4670 S. Peninsula Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week
Heat-related illnesses
Heat exhaustion begins with heavy sweating, cold and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps weakness, dizziness, headache, and possible fainting. If you experience these symptoms, move to a cool place, loosen your clothes, put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool shower, and sip water. Seek medical attention immediately if you are vomiting, your symptoms get worse, or your symptoms last longer than one hour.
Heat stroke is a medical emergency. It’s characterized by a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher, hot and red skin, rapid pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and possible loss of consciousness. Call 911 right away, move the person to a cooler place, and lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Do not give the person anything to drink.
Tips to keep your cool
The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County offers these tips to beat the heat.
Stay cool
- Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay indoors in air conditioning, especially during the hottest part of the day.
- Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or later evening hours to avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.
- Wear sunscreen.
Stay hydrated
- Drink plenty of water.
- Replace salts and minerals by drinking sports drinks after excessive sweat.
- Stay away from sugary or alcoholic drinks.
Stay informed
- Check on your neighbors and friends.
- Know the warning signs of heat related illness and how to treat them.
- Check the news regularly for weather updates.
Additional precautions
“If you feel overheated or unwell, act immediately,” said Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham. “Stop any strenuous activity, go somewhere cool, drink water or an electrolyte beverage, and cool off by taking a cool shower or holding something cold against your skin. Call someone for help or call 911 – before your condition compromises your thinking skills.”
Never, ever leave children, older adults or pets alone in a car.
Animals suffer in the heat too
Volusia County Animal Services recommends that pet owners follow these safety tips.
- Keep plenty of clean, cool drinking water available at all times.
- Keep your pet indoors during the hottest times of the day.
- Never leave your pet in a parked car, even for a minute.
- Protect your pet from the sun. If your pet must stay in the yard (instead of the cool indoors, which is recommended), make sure there is adequate shade and ventilation.
To help your pet stay cool, clip coats short, but not shaven. Sunburn is a danger to animals, especially light-colored animals.
Dog pads burn easily, so avoid hot surfaces such as asphalt on hot days. Exercise pets in the morning or evening when it’s cooler.
The key symptoms of overheating in pets are excessive panting, stupor and collapse.
Other symptoms include difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, vomiting, bloody diarrhea and seizures.
If your pet is overcome by the heat, place a cool, wet towel on the animal. When the towel becomes warm, replace it with another cool towel. Never immerse a pet in ice cold water as it may cause shock.
