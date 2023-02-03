Last month, the Volusia County Council approved an extension of the resolution that waives permit application fees for repairing and reconstructing structures directly damaged by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The approved extension is in effect until 5 p.m. March 7.
Growth and Resource Management Director Clay Ervin said of the extension: “Our office continues to receive permit applications at a higher than normal level, and we know many still intend or need to apply. We fully support anything we can do to alleviate some financial burden on our residents going through this difficult time.”
The resolution extension also continues allowing hurricane-affected residents to use an RV or mobile shelter on private property in unincorporated Volusia County. More than 200 Volusia County households have applied for the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s (FDEM) Non-Congregate Sheltering program, which will provide RVs or other mobile sheltering to place on their property. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has also identified Volusia County as eligible for its direct temporary housing program, which will also provide mobile housing to impacted residents on their property.
Residents impacted by Hurricane Nicole have until Feb. 13 to apply for FEMA assistance. An application may be submitted at disasterassistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362. There are two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Volusia County where residents may apply for assistance in person:
- Florida Department of Health-Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach
- The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Deltona
To learn more and to apply for the FDEM Non-Congregate Sheltering program, visit ianrecovery.fl.gov or call 800-892-0948.
