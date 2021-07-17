Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in August. Environmental specialists will lead a variety of outdoor adventures.
Registration is required; call 386-736-5927. Upcoming events include:
- DeLeon Springs bike and swim: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. Ride the Spring-to-Spring Trail along Grand Avenue, then cool off with a snorkel and swim at DeLeon Springs State Park while learning about the importance of springs and the area’s history. The park will charge its normal entrance fees. Bring a bicycle, helmet, snorkel and mask. Meet at 1991 W. Plymouth Ave., DeLand.
- Indian River Lagoon paddle: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Explore the northern end of the Indian River Lagoon while paddling from Riverbreeze Park to surrounding areas. Participants may see manatees, dolphins and many bird species. Bring a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard, along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill.
- Paddle and explore: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Take a short paddle across the channel from Menard May Park to explore the local islands. Bring a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard, along with a life preserver, whistle and closed toe water shoes. Meet at 413 S. Riverside Drive, Edgewater.
- Blue Spring snorkel adventure: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Bring your snorkel gear to explore the wonders of the spring habitat while enjoying the crystal clear, 72 degree water. Participants must be able to swim and have their own equipment. Those under age 18 must wear a personal flotation device and be accompanied by an adult guardian at all times. The park will charge its regular admission fee. Meet at Blue Spring State Park, 2100 W. French Ave., Orange City.
- Bike-about Edgewater: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug.20. During this leisurely ride, participants will learn about different habitats and the organisms that live in them. A helmet and bicycle are required. Meet in the parking lot one-quarter mile east of Interstate 95 and one-quarter mile south on Cow Creek Road.
- Ponce Inlet snorkeling adventure:11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Learn about the wonders of the underwater ecosystem and various marine species while snorkeling the high slack tide near Ponce Inlet. Participants must be able to swim and have their own equipment. Those under 18 must wear a personal flotation device and be accompanied by an adult guardian at all times. Meet at Lighthouse Point Park, 5000 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet.
- Volunteer and learn: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug.27. Learn about the importance of proper trash disposal and how to get involved with Volusia County’s Adopt a Road and Adopt a Trail programs during this tour of the Tomoka Landfill. Register by calling 386-736-5927. Contact clmiller@volusia.org with questions. Meet at 1425 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange.
Participants should bring water and insect repellent. They should wear comfortable clothes and hiking or walking shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.