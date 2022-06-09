Volusia County will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, to discuss The Path Forward – Strategies for Success, a draft affordable housing plan.
The meeting will be held in the County Council Chambers of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
The draft plan is posted at https://www.volusia.org/services/communityservices/affordable-housing-initiative/.
Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and participate in discussions regarding the plan, priorities and strategies. They may attend in person or virtually. Those who wish to attend virtually may register on the webpage.
The plan has been drafted based on recommendations from the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and three separate affinity groups that analyzed community land trusts, funding and land development regulations. A final plan will be presented to the Volusia County Council for review after public input is received.
Those who cannot attend the meeting can submit comments to Carmen Hall at chall@volusia.org.
