The Volusia County Council is seeking volunteers to serve on the Code Enforcement Board, which evaluates evidence and testimony regarding alleged violations of the county’s codes and ordinances. The board has two openings.
The eight-member board was created to provide an equitable, expeditious, effective and inexpensive method of enforcing the technical codes and ordinances in force in Volusia County, including but not limited to building, environmental, fire, zoning and sign codes.
Hearings are held on the third Wednesday of each month, and Special Magistrate hearings are held on an as-needed basis on the second Wednesday of each month.
Applicants should have the expertise necessary to accomplish the board’s objectives, a reputation for integrity and community service, and an interest or experience in code compliance. Learn more about the county’s code compliance activities at www.volusia.org/code.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www. volusia.org/advisory.
For information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Karissa Green at kgreen@volusia.org or 386-736-5920, ext. 12613.
