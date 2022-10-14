Volusia County Community Assistance will conduct three public meetings in which community members will elect one person at each meeting to represent low-income people in that area on the Human Services Advisory Board. The meetings are a requirement per grant regulations.  

Each meeting  will  consist  of  an  overview  of  human  services, the  roles and  responsibilities  of  an advisory  board  member,  and  an  election  of  a  person  to  represent  the  low-income  population.  An alternate  may  also  be  elected  to  serve  in  the  absence  of  the elected  person if enough interest is warranted at each meeting.

The  meetings  will  be  held at 5:30 p.m. at the  following times and locations:

  • Oct.  19:  New  Smyrna Beach  Library,  1001  S.  Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach
  • Oct. 20: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
  • Oct. 21:  Deltona  Regional  Library,  2150  Eustace Ave., Deltona

The advisory board provides guidance to assist the Volusia County Council in developing Community Services Block Grant program goals and objectives, identifying community needs, and evaluating program effectiveness.

For more information, contact Human Services Coordinator S. Kim Williams at 386-736-5956 or skwilliams@volusia.org.

