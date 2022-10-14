Volusia County Community Assistance will conduct three public meetings in which community members will elect one person at each meeting to represent low-income people in that area on the Human Services Advisory Board. The meetings are a requirement per grant regulations.
Each meeting will consist of an overview of human services, the roles and responsibilities of an advisory board member, and an election of a person to represent the low-income population. An alternate may also be elected to serve in the absence of the elected person if enough interest is warranted at each meeting.
The meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the following times and locations:
- Oct. 19: New Smyrna Beach Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach
- Oct. 20: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
- Oct. 21: Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
The advisory board provides guidance to assist the Volusia County Council in developing Community Services Block Grant program goals and objectives, identifying community needs, and evaluating program effectiveness.
For more information, contact Human Services Coordinator S. Kim Williams at 386-736-5956 or skwilliams@volusia.org.
