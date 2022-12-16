SPECIAL REPORT
Teachers and school employees had their struggles too
Editor’s note: Through a series of stories, the Daytona Times is exploring how the pandemic has impacted the K-12 school system in Volusia County and specifically Black children in Daytona Beach.
Parents and students aren’t the only ones feeling the lingering aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. School employees, from teachers to office staff, are still struggling to return to life as they knew it in schools, before 2020.
At the height of the pandemic, as school districts across the state, including the Daytona Beach area, were forced to go to online learning, teachers and staff had to grapple with how to keep their students engaged and conduct school business, and for some, figure out a way to keep their own children on task, all at the same time.
Tambrina McCants is an office as-sistant in the Volusia County School District. She said the transition to online learning with her children while she worked from home was a challenge.
She said some days she felt like she had to split her attention with three sons in school – trying to keep them on task and get her own work done.
“Working from home, we didn’t have access to everything that we normally do,” McCants said. “It required a different type of focus.”
As a mom, McCants said she watched her children struggle with the transition too, finding it hard to stay on task.
“They were always trying to find ways to get out of doing their schoolwork,” she recalls. For Anika Bray-Heard, a teacher at Galaxy Middle School in Deltona, things got really difficult when the time came to return to in-person learning.
As districts began to grapple with how to return to the classroom and parents were given the option of virtual or in-person, Bray-Heard was forced into a hybrid model, teaching some students virtually while having students in the classroom all at the same time.
She said it was tough to navigate, as students not only struggled academically but socially too.
“Kids weren’t getting along, they were fighting, not communicating,” she said. “The pandemic hit their social skills.”
“Working from home, we didn’t have access to everything that we normally do. It required a different type of focus.”
Tambrina McCants, a school office worker and mom
Survey shows challenges
According to a survey conducted by Education Week, an independent news organization that covers education K-12, teachers and school staff across the country reported slower gains, decreased social skills and difficulty keeping students engaged, especially when they were forced, like Bray-Heard, into a hybrid learning model. The survey found that :
Two-thirds of teachers said the majority of their students were less prepared for grade-level work when compared to pre-pandemic learning 56 percent of teachers said that they had covered only half, or less than half, of the curriculum content that they would have gotten to by same time in 2019
Only about 1 in 5 teachers said that they were on the same schedule as in years past Bray-Heard said she could relate, as her students seemed to struggle to find their footing and return to the same level of learning gains they experienced before the pandemic.
“I saw academic progress go down [for every student]. It happened to kids who were doing well before and those who weren’t,” she said. “It was kids of all races, social status, ethnicities and cultures.”
In the first year back, when districts reported COVID cases weekly and guidelines on when and how long to quarantine seemed to change regularly, students also had the added pressure of missing days because they were exposed to someone who tested positive, or because their teacher was forced to miss time too.
Both Bray-Heard and McCants were diagnosed with the virus or exposed at some point. For Bray-Heard it meant days away from her classroom and her students, just when they needed her most.
“I was exposed to it and had to quarantine for 10 days,” she said. “At the time that was the school district’s policy.”
Today, they both agree that things seem to be settling down, although they warn that the impact to students will be felt for much longer than some might expect.
“We are still working to get the kids up to par with education,” Bray-Heard said. “COVID will affect us for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.