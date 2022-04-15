After taking a temporary pause due to the pandemic, the annual Crab and Seafood Festival is back and planned for Saturday, April 30.
The city of Daytona Beach is sponsoring this family event again, which will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Charles Street. Enjoy food, arts and crafts and a Kids’ Zone sponsored by Vystar Credit Union.
For more information, including vendor information, contact Brittany Presley at (386) 366-0599 or Brittany@DivineDesignsEvents.com.
