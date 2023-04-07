Creative alternatives to decorating eggs this Easter

While decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back centuries, the high cost of eggs may make it more difficult for some families this year. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t find creative ways to keep the season special and create memories with loved ones.
With more than 140 years of experience, the Easter egg decorating experts at PAAS are sharing some ideas and inspiration on fun things to do with your Easter decorating kit. These “egg-citing” alternatives to using traditional eggs can help keep those simple moments of connection and creativity alive:
Pretty in plastic
Dyeing plastic eggs is an activity perfect for all ages with less stress and less mess since they don’t crack or break when dropped. Dyeable plastic eggs also typically come in packages of more than a traditional dozen, offering more opportunities for creativity.
Another added bonus: You can decorate your home every year with the finished product since they don’t go bad. They are also perfect for DIY projects, such as making them into garland, hanging ornaments, place settings or gifts that can be used for years to come.
Baked Easter decor
Instead of buying eggs, you can make your own baking soda dough eggs using 1/2 cup corn starch, 1 cup baking soda and 3/4 cup water. Combine the ingredients, roll into egg shapes and bake in the oven for 1 hour at 175 F then simply dye them as you would real eggs using your favorite PAAS egg decorating kit.
Fun for all ages, these eggs can be turned into a variety of decor and mementos with kids taking the lead on mixing the dough batter and shaping the eggs before an adult helps with the baking.
Creative kitchen canvases
Coffee filters are good for more than just making coffee; they make perfect canvases for Easter decorating and naturally take dye. With 100-250 coffee filters per package, they’re a cost-effective way to maximize crafting opportunities and let creativity run wild.
Once dyed and dried, you can turn the filters into flower centerpieces, papier mache eggs, artwork to frame and more.
Repurposed treasure from nature
Kids often love to hunt for fun-shaped and colorful rocks when exploring outdoors or collect seashells while on vacation or taking a walk on the beach. Now, rather than storing them in a “treasure box” or throwing them back outside, they can be creatively decorated for Easter using paint, stickers, glitter, accessories and other add-ons.
Some seashells can even be dyed. Using rocks and shells of all shapes and sizes is a cost-effective, low-waste alternative that allows children to use their imaginations for creative play once they’re done decorating.
For more tips and ideas to make Easter “eggstra” special this year, visit paaseastereggs.com.
Sustainable tips to avoid egg waste
If you plan to keep the tradition of dyeing eggs alive this year, you can take steps to avoid food waste once you’re done decorating. Consider these sustainable tips from the experts at PAAS:
Make deviled eggs: As long as you refrigerate the eggs shortly after dyeing them, you can use them to make deviled eggs – an Easter brunch staple – for your family meal.
Create centerpieces: Dyed eggs can be used to make a beautiful centerpiece for your family dinner. Simply spread them over your table runner around other decor, fill a glass bowl or jar with the eggs or place them within a floral arrangement to add pops of color to the table.
Serve a salad: Eating the eggs saves you from food waste, and eggs can be used in a variety of salads, including egg salad, potato salad or chef’s salad, to add a boost of protein and flavor.
Start a compost pile: If you don’t plan to eat the eggs once you’re done decorating, you can create a compost pile near your garden. Hard-boiled eggshells are a rich source of calcium and other essential nutrients plants need.
A spring spread for a hopping party
With spring in the air, it’s the perfect time to invite guests over for a hopping party. It’s also a great opportunity to tackle that dreadful spring cleaning and spruce up your living spaces with vibrant decor for visitors to enjoy alongside a delicious recipe.
With this sweet, colorful table arrangement, your whole family can get into the spring spirit. From festive utensils, a bright centerpiece and cute snacks, your spring setup can be fresh and fabulous.
It’s simple to put together and easy on the budget. Pair it with appetizers or even a main dish for a full spring party spread that’s sure to impress.
Find more springtime recipes at Culinary.net.
CHICK CHEESE BALLS
Recipe adapted from Hallmark. com
Yield: 10 chicks
- 1 package cream cheese
- ¼ tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ lemon, juice only
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
- Crackers
- Carrots
- Whole black peppercorns
Using mixer, combine cream cheese, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Refrigerate mixture 1 hour.
Using fingers, form about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture at a time into balls. Refrigerate 30 minutes on small baking sheet.
Before serving, roll each ball into shredded cheddar cheese to cover. Place each ball on round cracker.
Cut small triangles from carrots for beaks and feet. Press carrots onto cheese balls. Add peppercorns for eyes.
An eye-catching Easter dip
Easter is about coming together with loved ones, enjoying beautiful spring weather and eating your family’s favorite foods. The kids will be playing, adults will be chatting, and all will be patiently waiting for the table to be set. If you’re visiting and making memories with family and friends you haven’t seen in a while, there are few things better than diving into a marvelous Easter spread. While eyeing the table, you notice all the colors popping off the dishes. Fruits and veggies make the feast come to life, but a warm Easter dip paired with rolls for dipping is a perfect way to start the festivities. These Easter Bunny Rolls with Spinach Dip are as eye-catching as they are delicious. Not only will the kids love its shape, but the layers of taste will wow your Easter crowd.
EASTER BUNNY ROLLS WITH SPINACH DIP
Serves: 24
- 16 ounces frozen spinach, thawed
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 2 crescent roll tubes (8 ounces each)
Heat oven to 375 F.
In skillet, over medium heat, cook spinach, cream cheese and garlic 3-4 minutes until cream cheese is melted. Stir in mayonnaise, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper and Italian seasoning. Stir in Parmesan cheese and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese. Cook until cheese is melted. Keep skillet on burner over low heat.
Remove dough from tubes. Leaving dough intact, roll and stretch into 18-inch ropes. Cut each rope into 12 pieces for 24 total.
On baking sheet with parchment paper, form bunny head by placing one piece of dough in middle then surrounding it with six more pieces. Use 13 pieces to form round body. Use remaining pieces to form ears on top of head.
Scoop hot spinach dip into center. Spoon small portions on each ear. Sprinkle ears and belly with remaining mozzarella cheese.
Bake 18 minutes, or until crescent dough is golden brown and thoroughly cooked.
