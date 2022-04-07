U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is hoping to oust Gov. Ron DeSantis as governor this year, is hosting a town hall at Bethune-Cookman University on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m.
Crist will speak at B-CU’s Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center at 698 International Speedway Blvd.
On Wednesday afternoon, Crist told the Daytona Times, “Daytona Beach is important. Daytona Beach is important to me and important to Florida. Volusia County is always in play. It’s important to show up and show the people that you care.”
Doors to the town hall open at 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Crist currently serves in the U.S. House of Representatives on behalf of Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which covers Pinellas County from Clearwater down through St. Petersburg. He was first elected to Congress in 2017.
He also served at Florida’s governor from 2007-2011.
Crist is a Democrat having joined the party in 2012. In 2010, he became an Independent. He was previously a member of the Republican Party.
In addition to the town hall at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center at B-CU (698 W. International Speedway Blvd.), he will meet with local faith-based leaders at 2 p.m. at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 580 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach.
Crist also expounded on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s legacy.
“Dr. Bethune was critically important to this state and nation. She is legendary. The work that she did has changed the lives of many Americans, particularly the lives of African Americans. I look forward to seeing her statue that will soon be in our nation’s capital,” expressed Crist.
On race for governor
Crist also weighed in on the importance of serving minority communities, particularly the Black community which often is overlooked and passed over.
“Under our current lack of leadership in this state, the middle class and those struggling financially are seeing increased utility bills, property taxes, insurance rates and everything,” said Crist.
“If elected governor, I will fight for them and have their backs. I will fight for the little guy. It doesn’t matter the color of your skin or where you are from you. A governor needs to understand the governance of by the people and for the people.”
A reason to attend
Local Black leaders say it’s important that those seeking office come to the Black community.
“Crist and those running for office have seen over the last couple of election cycles the tremendous impact that the African American community has. In many cases, we have been the difference in winning and losing. Wise candidates know they must court and try to secure this voting bloc,” Dr. L. Ronald Durham told the Times.
Durham is president of the Volusia County Black Democratic Caucus.
He added, “The community needs to come to these events in large numbers to have their concerns voiced directly to the candidate, to listen carefully to the candidate’s answers to their concerns and to show through the size of the audience that we care deeply about where we live as well as who is running our interests and our concerns.”
Cynthia Slater, president of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, also weighed in.
“Although the NAACP does not and cannot endorse can didates, I commend Representative Crist for visiting Daytona Beach in order to engage ALL citizens of Volusia County in a townhall meeting,” Slater said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is important for residents to hear his platform and to be able to ask questions about the future of Florida. There are many issues that impact us as a community; and we must be vigilant in how we cast our vote for the next governor.
“She noted, “From voting rights and equal protection under law to education of our children, what’s at stake for residents in this state cannot be minimized and does not go unnoticed. Voters cannot take this election for granted, and everyone must become civically engaged by registering to vote and exercising their right to vote.
Slater said the local NAACP will hold a voter education and registration initiative on April 29 that will include area churches and grassroots organizations.
“We must vote as if our life depends on it, because it does,’’ she added.
