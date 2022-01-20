The Cultural Council of Volusia County will conduct two workshops in January for organizations wishing to apply for the Volusia County Community Cultural Grant.
The workshops will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the second-floor conference room at City Hall, 3000 Bellemead Drive, Daytona Beach Shores; and at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, in the first-floor training rooms of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand.
An organization representative must attend one of the two scheduled workshops to be eligible to apply for the grant. The Community Cultural Grant provides general operating support to nonprofit organizations in Volusia County whose primary mission is to deliver cultural or heritage-based programs to the public.
In 2021, more than $611,000 was awarded to 30 organizations. The application submission deadline and grant scoring date will be determined by the Cultural Council of Volusia County and will be announced as soon as available. Grant award recommendations are forwarded to Volusia County Council for review and award approval.
For more information, contact Cultural Coordinator Robert Redd at 386-736-5953, ext. 15872, or rredd@volusia.org.
