Davis to speak Sunday at Palm Coast church

The Rev. Dr. Clifton Davis will be the speaker at First Church of Palm Coast’s April 24 service at 11 a.m.
Davis is probably best known for his five-year run as the Rev. Rueben Gregory on the popular NBC TV series, “Amen” and other TV credits, starring in “The Melba Moore & Clifton Davis Show,” “That’s My Mama,” and co-hosting the Stellar Gospel Music Awards.
Among his credits, Davis wrote The Jackson 5’s No. 2 hit, “Never Can Say Goodbye,” for which he received a Grammy nomination.
The 8 a.m. speaker will be the Rev. Dr. E.J. Parker. He is the pastor of Hurst Chapel A.M.E. Church in Riviera Beach
First Church is located at 91 Old Kings Road North in Palm Coast.
For more information, call 386-446-5759.
