The Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) will continue with its series of Community Tourism Listening Sessions on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at noon at the News-Journal Center located at 221 North Beach St., Daytona Beach.
The Daytona Beach Area CVB is hosting these listening sessions with area residents, sharing information on how the CVB markets the destination and the importance of the tourism industry in the community. Residents are encouraged to provide their input and learn how they can participate and get involved.
Following the listening session, attendees will be able to take a tour of the News-Journal Center, which is home to the 859-seat Josephine Field Davidson Theater as well as the 264-seat Elaine & Thurman Gillespy, Jr. Theater. The center, which overlooks the Halifax River and the Riverfront Esplanade, is also the official venue of Daytona State College’s Mike Curb College of Music, Entertainment and Art, and the Gary R. Libby Gallery.
“The residents of the Daytona Beach area are truly our greatest ambassadors in promoting the destination,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area CVB. “We are looking forward to another lively discussion in this upcoming Community Tourism Listening session with our residents and seeing how we can work together to promote the destination.”
A light lunch will be provided to attendees.
Space is limited to attend the Community Tourism Listening Sessions. Attendees should RSVP no later than Monday, Aug. 14 to info@daytonabeach.com or by calling (386) 255- 0415, extension 110.
Those unable to attend the session are encouraged to email their input directly to the Executive Director, Lori Campbell Baker, at lcb@daytonabeach.com or call (386) 255-0415, extension 120.
