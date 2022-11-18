The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will continue its series of Community Tourism Listening Sessions on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 9:30 a.m. at the CVB’s offices, 126 East Orange Ave., Daytona Beach.
The Daytona Beach Area CVB is hosting these monthly listening sessions with area residents, sharing information on how the CVB markets the destination and the importance of the tourism industry in the community. Residents are encouraged to provide their input and learn how they can participate and get involved.
“These listening sessions have been valuable in connecting with our local residents and seeing how we can work together to promote tourism in the Daytona Beach Area,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“We know that residents have been through a lot in these past weeks and months, and we look forward to continue the conversation and getting their insights.”
Coffee and pastries will be provided to attendees.
Space is limited to attend the Community Tourism Listening Sessions.
Attendees should RSVP no later than Monday, Nov. 21 to info@daytonabeach. com or by calling (386) 255-0415, extension 110.
Those unable to attend the session are encouraged to email their input directly to the Executive Director, Lori Campbell Baker, at lcb@daytonabeach. com or call (386) 255-0415, ext. 120.
