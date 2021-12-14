Due to a break in a 16-inch water pipe, a precautionary boil water advisory was issued on Dec. 13 for a minimum of 48 hours or until the bacteriological results come back satisfactory.
The break caused a temporary drop in the water pressure; however, the city’s water system is back to normal pressure. All water used for consumption – drinking and cooking water, making ice, brushing teeth, etc. – should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. This boil water advisory does not pertain to other water uses.
For more information about steps to take during a boil water advisory, visit this CDC webpage. Residents with questions can call the Utilities Department at 386-671-8815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.