Daytona Beach Leisure Services continues to hold free baseball clinics Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bethune Point Park at 11 Bellevue Ave. for boys and girls ages 7 to 12.
There is a $40 registration fee for those who play in the league.
Volunteer coaches are needed, a criminal background check and urinalysis is required.
For more information, call Charles Bethune at 386-671-3438 or email bethunecharles@codb.us. Register online to play for the season at www.codb.us/Activities.
