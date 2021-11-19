The Daytona Beach Buccaneers Pop Warner Youth football and cheer programs’ 8U, 10U and 14 teams won the East Coast Conference (ECC) championship while their 12U squad finished runner-up on Oct. 30.
The respective ECC championship game scores were: 8U: Daytona Beach Buccaneers, 25, New Smyrna Beach Cudas, 20; 10U: Daytona Beach Buccaneers, 20, Port Or- ange Hawks, 13; 12U: Daytona Beach Buccaneers, 19, Satellite Beach Seahawks, 28; 14U: Daytona Beach Buccaneers, 28, Deltona Panthers, 12.
It was a historic season for the Bucs as their five teams went a combined 44-3. They also have a 6U team though their records don’t officially count.
“We never had four teams make the East Coast Conference championship and it’s the first time to have three teams go to Regionals,” said Coach Tommy Roland, commissioner of the Daytona Beach Buccaneers program.
“The program is wonderful, and the kids are just amazing. We couldn’t play last year due to COVID. We were surprised that so many kids came out this year. All of our teams were full at 35 kids except for one.”
