The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a Mardi Gras-style gala on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The semi-formal/ formal event, billed as evening of elegance dinner and dance, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Shores Resort & Spa, 2637 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores. It will include live entertainment.
Tickets are $75. Proceeds will benefit the sorority’s scholarships, programs and community involvement.
For more information and tickets, call 386-320-3903.
