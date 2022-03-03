Daytona gearing up for Bike Week

Large crowds are expected for Bike Week 2022, including in Daytona’s Black community.
Historically, the hub of activity in Daytona’s Black community takes place along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. (formerly Second Avenue) during the second and final weekend of the 10-day event.
The annual event is in its 81st year and brings an estimated 500,000 bikers to Daytona Beach and Volusia County. It officially runs March 3-March 13. Local motorcycle clubs play host to bikers from all over the country.
The Adorable Divas in Motion are a small local biker club of Black women.
“We are just hanging out with our out- of-state friends at their camp sites. We’ll also be at events with our brothers, the Sunchasers and sisters, the Divine Di- vas, who are also local,” said Deborah Wright, president of Adorable Divas in Motion. Wright goes by the biker name Lock & Load.
Big for women too
Bike Week is big among women and women bikers.
Wright emphasized, “It really is always a fun time for ladies who ride. I remember in 2012, which was the most exciting Bike Week for me. That is when I first had my own bike. Men do have standards for you to ride, but I didn’t have time for that.”
The Sunchasers are a predominately Black biker club that will have activities at both its clubhouse on Cedar Street and the Biarritz on Pearl Street, which intersects with Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
“We’ll have both places going. We will fellowship with our brothers and sisters. We expect big crowds. It seems our events are growing, but we have to stay aware of congestion. If things get too crowded, we’ll shut down,” said Leroy Robinson, also known as Bo Pete. Robinson is the spokesperson for the Sunchasers.
Pandemic precautions
Bikers are still cautious of the coronavirus pandemic despite the drop in cases and easing of restrictions.
Robinson expressed, “Most of us are vaccinated. Most activities are outside. People still take safety precautions and try to social distance. We also have sanitation and hygiene products constantly around.”
Wright added, “We’re really a small circle. We took precautions but we still try to social distance as much as we can and wear masks, sanitize.” Local businesses are also expecting a boost.
Patricia Heard owns Second Avenue Plaza at Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard where a boutique and Jamaican Restaurant currently sit.
“Nothing much is going on, but I am expecting big crowds. Big crowds are really expected on the other end. I do have a few vendors coming,” said Heard.
Vendors ready
Local eateries are also ready to cash in on Bike Week, especially those mobile food businesses that often set up shop as vendors along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
Greg Lewis owns Greg’s Seafood, which is a food truck that also caters. He’s been a longtime vendor at Bike Week.
“I am getting ready right now as we speak. I am hearing that the crowds will be bigger than last year. We’re looking forward to a great Bike Week,” responded Lewis.
Out-of-town food vendors also come into town to make a decent buck.
Robert Thomas owns Hook Em Up Seafood & More, which is a food truck and catering business out of Jacksonville.
Thomas told the Daytona Times, “We’ll be there. We’ve already done it seven years. We get a lot of support from both the locals and visitors alike. I get phone calls all year. They look forward to our food. We enjoy it.”
The Second Avenue Merchants Association (SAMA), which is a non-profit organization that organizes Bike Week on Dr. Mary McLeod
Bethune Boulevard did not respond to a request for comments by the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline.
In addition to Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, crowds and heavy traffic are expected on Beach Street, Main Street and International Speedway Boulevard.
Traffic tips can be found on the city of Daytona Beach’s website at https://www.codb.us/CivicAlerts.aspx-?AID=1315.
