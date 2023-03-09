Scenes of streets, homes and businesses underwater due to flooding after a hurricane, storm or heavy rain are too frequent in Daytona Beach.
Midtown Daytona’s historically Black community has these images too often.
Hurricane Ian in September 2022, which was followed by Hurricane Nicole in October, brought the flooding issue into the national spotlight.
However, long awaited help could be on the way.
The federal government has awarded the city of Daytona Beach $3 million for the Nova Canal Flood Mitigation Study to be conducted by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
During the March 1 city commission meeting, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz announced the funding via teleconference with much fanfare and cheers. Waltz represents Florida’s sixth congressional district that covers Daytona.
“Many have worked for this over the years. It has been far too long. This project will eventually help address flooding issues during storms and hurricanes. It will eventually create runoffs, retention ponds and more. This will protect homes and businesses,” commented Waltz.
“Normally, these studies cost $3 million over three years with $1 million allocated a year. We’ll be working with the Corps of Engineers to speed up the process. The $3 million will be allocated in the first year. Thanks to all those who worked so long and hard to make this happen.”
Mayor, residents respond
This area has historic flooding during severe storms in part to canal breaching.
Drainage issues in this area are complex and challenging because roadways and private properties are so low compared to the elevation of Nova Road, Nova Canal and Ridgewood Avenue, referred to as the “bowl effect.”
During the meeting, Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry noted, “This is probably the most important thing to come from this commission. We have worked hard for decades to make this happen. Historically, we’ve had this bowl in the heart of the city that has impacted many in the heart of the city. I thank God for what is happening in our city.”
Residents are hopeful but still have a bitter taste in their mouths from floods and trying to get assistance from federal, state and local governments.
Carmara McCall lives on Kottle Circle, which is in one of the most flood prone areas of town.
“During Hurricane Ian, we lost everything due to flooding. We stayed with a friend for a week. We are still dealing with mold. I am trying to move.
I got FEMA help but had to use it to replace my car,” expressed McCall.
“I think it is a good idea to figure out ways to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I hope they really do what is needed to address the flooding in this area.”
Clinton Smith has lived on Willie Drive since 1968 and has seen it all.
Smith told the Daytona Times that “the during Ian was the worst.’’ He said he was told that a nearby retention pond was supposed to be drained but that didn’t happen. “They told us the pumps were broken.”
He added, “My wife and I have been living at my daughter’s house since October. We hope to move back in our home in April. I hope they do what they are supposed to with the money to address the flooding. We were denied hurricane relief funds from the city. They want too much financial information.”
Business owner skeptical
Local businesses are also hopeful but skeptical.
Patricia Cadette owns Styles 101 Barbershop, Styles 101 Beauty Salon, and Dollar Dealz N More, which are all located in the Plaza at 955 Orange Ave.
Hurricane Ian caused flood damaged to all three businesses.
The barbershop and hair salon also suffered during the Orange Avenue road construction project from 2014 to 2016.
“I thought that when they did Orange Avenue that it would address flooding, but it didn’t. We sued but got nothing. Hurricane Ian showed the problem wasn’t fixed,” emphasized Patricia Cadette who owns both businesses.
“If they fix things, I am grateful, but I am skeptical due to past experiences. When I opened the store, we lost customers that no longer live nearby after flooding from Hurricane Ian. We still have bills as business owners. On this side of the river, we are treated differently. Most businesses in this area still haven’t gotten COVID-19 or hurricane relief funds. Many shut down during both.”
Cadette says she is still awaiting hurricane relief funds from the city which she was approved for.
The city has a hurricane relief program that awards $3,000 for businesses and $9,000 for residents.
Feasibility study
The city requested a feasibility study to address chronic flooding has been included in the Army Corps of Engineers’ 2023 Work Plan for Army Civil Works program.
The $3 million study is fully funded through the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act.
The Nova Canal Flood Mitigation project addresses low-lying areas south of International Speedway Boulevard between Nova Road and Ridgewood Avenue.
Hurricane Ian evacuations in 2022 added up to 269 people.
Over the years local, state and federal partners with the city of Daytona Beach have pursued short and long-term solutions for significant stormwater remediation in Midtown.
A preliminary report done after a heavy rain in 2009 showed 790 structures were damaged by over 20 inches of rain over six days.
The report recommended a regional solution with costs up to $100 million.
As a result of the cost, the city submitted a request to Congress for a study and design solutions by Army Corps of Engineers.
Congress approved Daytona Beach’s project under the Water Authorization Bill in 2016; however, the city had been waiting for Congress to appropriate funding.
Meanwhile, the city completed components of its plan to address the flooding potential of this low-lying area including installing 15 “backflow preventers” in the banks of the Nova Canal, upgrading aged stormwater pipes in outfalls, building stormwater capacity at North and Mark streets and installing pump stations.
