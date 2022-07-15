Registration is open is for the Daytona Beach Gymnastics summer session.
The session runs July 11 to Aug. 19 and is available for boys and girls of all ages (preschool to teen). Athletes will learn proper technique, teamwork and the basic fundamentals of gymnastics in a fun environment.
Classes are offered at the Schnebly Recreation Center at 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach.
For more information, visit www. codb.us/activities or call 3860671-3561.
