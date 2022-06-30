There will be a Fourth of July Veterans Parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, on Main Street in Daytona Beach.
The parade will pay tribute to veterans and first responders. Organized by the Marine Corps League Daytona, the parade’s lineup will feature nearly 30 local military organizations, as well as combat veterans, and the city’s police and fire departments.
“This Independence Day, we want to honor our heroes. Throughout our country’s history and in the toughest of times, we observe Independence Day and are reminded of the many Americans who make our country great,” said Mayor Derrick Henry.
The parade begins on Main Street at Atlantic Avenue and travels west on Main Street to the base of the Main Street Bridge. The public can view the parade from the sidewalks along Main Street.
Motorist should allow for extra time when traveling in the area. Roads affected for the parade include:
- Beginning at 9 a.m. Main Street will be closed to motorists from Halifax Avenue to Atlantic Avenue.
- Halifax Avenue, Peninsula Drive and Atlantic Avenue will remain open until the parade reaches those intersections, which at that time, the intersections will be closed, and the north and southbound traffic will be stopped to allow the parade to cross.
Samuel Small tribute
In addition to the parade, there will be a special July 4th Veterans Ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. by the Clock Tower between the Boardwalk and the Hilton Daytona Beach Ocean-front Resort at 100 N. Atlantic Ave.
Presented by the Marine Corps League Daytona and sponsored by the city, Mayor Henry will read a proclamation as part of the ceremony that will honor deceased Private First-Class Albert Samuel Small, who was born in 1905 and served in World War II.
He is buried in Sunset Park Cemetery in Daytona Beach next to his wife, Turie T. Small, a respected educator and principal of South Side Elementary in Daytona Beach’s Midtown community. The school was renamed Turie T. Small Elementary in her honor.
A special concert is scheduled for Monday, July 4, as the Friends of the Bandshell’s Star Spangled Summer Free Concert Series will celebrate America’s 246th Birthday with a show featuring Alter Eagles, an Eagles Tribute Band, along with a special extended “Bud Light – Lights Up Daytona” fireworks display paired with patriotic music provided by 95.7 The Hog and sponsored in part by the City of Daytona Beach.
Tortugas game, fireworks
The Daytona Tortugas, Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds of Major League Baseball, will face off against the St. Lucie Mets in a Florida State League game on Monday, July 4 with post-game fireworks scheduled after the final out.
The Daytona Beach Bandshell will host four concerts between July 1-4:
- The Boss Project – A Bruce Springsteen Tribute (July 1)
- Boxers and Southern Cross – Simon & Garfunkel and Crosby Stills Nash and Young Tributes (July 2)
- US Bee Gees – A Bee Gees Tribute (July 3)
- Alter Eagles – A tribute to The Eagles (July 4)
Fireworks are scheduled on July 2 and 4 after the concerts at 9:45 p.m. General admission is free; guests may take their own chair. VIP reserved tickets are $10 each night.
Both the City of Ormond Beach and the City of Port Orange will provide fireworks with their Fourth of celebrations. City Center Park in Port Orange will host a 4th of July Spectacular between 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. with the live band Chrome 57’, food trucks, a corn hole tournament and kids’ zone. Fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m.
The City of Ormond Beach will host an Independence Day Celebration between 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. with music, food and fireworks, which will begin at 9 p.m.
