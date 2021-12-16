Daytonan Michael Lloyd earns historic Ph.D.

Michael Lloyd, a Daytona Beach native, graduated Tuesday, Dec. 14 from North Carolina State University (NCSU) with a Ph.D. in Food Science.
He is the first Black man to graduate from the Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences Department with a terminal degree in the program’s history.
Third-generation entrepreneur
Lloyd is the son of serial entrepreneurs Craig and Janice (Faison) Lloyd. His paternal grandparents were serial entrepreneurs in the Midtown community, operating Lloyd’s Electric for more than 30 years on what is now George W. Engram Blvd. from the1960s through the 1990s.
His maternal grandparents were also serial entrepreneurs with successful business operations, including Nelly Faison’s Beauty Salon on Second Avenue (now Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.) and Faison and Son BBQ Joint on South Street collectively from the 1930s through the 1970s.
He learned how to produce vegetable sauces in 2004 from his grandfather, Archie Faison, Jr., while working full time and matriculating through graduate school at North Carolina Central University (NCSU).
Filling a void
Realizing there were voids in the natural and wholistic food market and a lack of healthy food alternatives, Lloyd decided he needed more knowledge and understanding to fill that void and improve human health though food and nutrition.
He began pursuing his Ph.D. in 2011 after launching Num Num Sauce, a healthy food brand, in 2008 while working in vaccine development in Durham, NC. Without traditional doctoral degree program financial support, his education was funded with revenue from Num Num Sauce sales, student loans, family donations, performing lab work on campus, and NCSU grants.
plete the requirements, two separate dissertation projects, a one-year leave of absence, a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, emotional support from several academic mentors and advisors, and lots of prayers,” he told the Daytona Times.
New technologies
However, through this long, challenging process, Lloyd created several technologies designed to improve the overall quality of the food supply chain in America, including a sustainable green thermal food processing technology and another process that produces low-salt foods that taste good.
The patented technologies open up cash crop opportunities for Southern farmers growing tomatoes and sweet potatoes.
Looking for investment
He wants to attract the necessary investment capital to grow, create jobs, and to expand the availability and marketing of food products manufactured in the South, with technologies created by a self-proclaimed “country boy student-athlete standout from Daytona Beach, Florida.”
The developments come at an opportune time. According to Business Wire, the global Functional Foods (foods with health benefits) market is expected to reach $229 billion by the year 2025.
Also, the federal government recently issued a 10-year guidance to lower the salt content in grocery and restaurant foods by 12 percent to lower death rates from heart attacks and cardiovascular disease.
The Class of 2021 University Commencement and the Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences Department ceremony were held on Dec. 14. View them online at go.ncsu.edu/watchcommencement and at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrCzZLeAzIMdc1z_Y_1dBCg
