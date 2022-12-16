Sammie Lee Kirksey, Sr., beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend died peacefully at Centre Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee on Dec. 1.
He was born in Daytona Beach on April 19, 1930, to biological parents Willie and Mary Wise and was one of six siblings. He was adopted as an infant and raised by Maude and Alfred Kirksey.
Mr. Kirksey attended Campbell High School in Daytona. He joined the United States Army in 1950 and served his country in the Korean War as a medical technician. He married Constance Lavern Robinson, a schoolteacher in 1956. They had three sons – Sammie Jr., Otis and Kenneth.
He was known for his strong work ethic and outgoing personality. He studied tailoring so he was adept at repairing his own clothes. He loved to cook, and he put that skill to work at Daytona Beach hotels and restaurants over the years, including Morrison’s.
He was a member of the staff of Gainous Funeral home and retired in 2004 after 50 years of service. He relocated to Tallahassee the same year.
His family noted these “fun facts’’ about Mr. Kirksey.
He knew Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune personally and played with her grandson Albert Bethune, Jr., as a child. They became lifelong friends.
He also was a die-hard Bethune Cookman fan. The fact that he was in “Rattler Country” did not bother him one bit. He was going to wear his B-CU attire—and he wore it well.
He was the life of any party, and he loved it. He also loved gingersnaps and blue crabs, playing bid whist, watching “Judge Judy’’ after “ABC World News Tonight,’’ attending the Veterans Day parade on his scooter, and bragging about his culinary masterpieces— like crab shallah, a “pineapple tree” fruit display and pina colada.
He loved the Lord and was always prepared to turn his blessing of the food at holiday dinners into a sermonette.
He made good use of his cell phone when he was well, talking to family and friends in Florida and around the country.
In his final year, he would sit in his wheelchair outside the front door of his residence, listening to gospel music on his phone, while serving as the unofficial greeter of visitors to the Centre Pointe.
Mr. Kirksey was predeceased by his parents, siblings, wife and sons Sammie L. Kirksey Jr. and Kenneth E. Kirksey Sr.
He is survived by his children: Dr. Otis W. Kirksey (Karen), Tallahassee, and Tammy Gray, Daytona Beach; grandchildren Kenneth E. Kirksey Jr., Kenesha Kirksey Brown (Verley), Amanda Buckner (Elliot), Alexandra Corbin (Tracy); great-grandchildren, Emory Collier V, Kori Collier, Zoe Buckner, Zari Buckner; and other relatives.
